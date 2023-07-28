Exquisite one level view home on a manicured one acre with 1,800 SF shop. Gorgeous "2018" home boasting 1,850 SF, 3 bdrms, 2 bthrms, Great Room living w/9 foot ceilings, frml light filled living rm w/large viewing windows, dining rm s/slider to covered cozy patio. gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinetry-slab granite countertops-large center island-black SS apls, primary ensuite bdrm w/walk-in closet-double sinks & granite countertop, spacious utility/mud rm w/door to patio. recessed LED lighting throughout, 665 SF attached garage, exterior soffit lighting & Trane heat pump. The private grounds offer an 1800 SF fully finished shop w/ductless heat pump-recessed soffit lighting-separate covered RV parking, 12x16 storage shed & immense asphalt parking.
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $779,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here is concert, carnival and rodeo information.
The suspect has an extensive arrest history from California before arriving in Oregon around 2012, as well as a history of mental illness, cou…
Health reporter leaves for home state.
Cowlitz County sees more deaths than births, but migration leads to population growth according to a new state report.
The bridge that crosses Lake Sacajawea between Nicholas and Kessler boulevards closed in June because crews fear the sidewalk support beams co…