Amazing CITY & RIVER VIEWS. Great LOCATION. Quality 2018 Josh Wright Construction. 3,500+ SF 3 Bed 2.5 Bath w/ Amazing Spaces. BEAUTIFUL Custom Kitchen w/ Huge Island, Views & Great Room Concept. Living Space w/ Views & Propane Fireplace w/ Decks. Large Dining Area & Office. Amazing Primary Suite w/ Jetted Tub, WI Shower & WI Closet. Rec Room / Bonus Room. THEATRE ROOM w/ 150" Projection Screen! Hardwood, Carpet & Tile Floors. Fenced Back Yard. 3 Car Garage w/ Floor Tile & Cabinetry. Min. CC&RS
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $700,000
