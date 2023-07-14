Private and serene 5+ acres. Single level 1762 sq ft home with open floor plan. This 3 bed 2 bath has so much to offer! Home features new carpet, vinyl flooring, granite countertops throughout, bright home with vaulted ceilings. Exterior has front and back decks, large mature trees, 36X48 insulated shop w/ 36X12 loft, 400 amp power and RV parking!