Beautiful custom home on cul-de-sac in desired City View neighborhood! 3/ 2.5, 3 car garage with/shop area, Newer hardy plank siding. Entrance opens to a light-filled first floor. Open-concept design flows in both living & family rooms. Formal living room with cathedral ceilings, wood burning fireplace and large picture windows. Kitchen opens to family room w/gas FP & steps away from the formal dining rm. Features large pantry, ample cabinets space. New French doors open to your large backyard patio area. Newer laminate floors throughout the main level, & fresh coat of paint. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, primary suite features a den/nursery, his & her closets, deck off primary. En-suite with jacuzzi tub & shower. 40 year roof! THIS IS IT!
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $675,000
