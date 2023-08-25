Private and serene 5+ acres. Single level 1762 sq ft home with open floor plan. This 3 bed 2 bath has so much to offer! Home features new carpet, vinyl flooring, granite countertops throughout, bright home with vaulted ceilings. Exterior has front and back decks, large mature trees, 36X48 insulated shop w/ 36X12 loft, 400 amp power and RV parking!
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $664,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
After years of envisioning the site by Interstate 5's exit 36 as the home of a Costco, developers are creating a warehouse with no particular …
The suspect was already banned from the store, before his most recent entry.
The man was trapped in a burning car.
The suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at two people while in a car.
The vehicle rolled over, authorities report.