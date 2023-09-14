Price improvement! We are motivated! Step back into time with this lovely up-dated period home on a stunning acre lot! If you have ever wanted to live in the enchanted forest this is It! This is a one of a kind oasis which is beautiful and private, yet close to amenities. The home features 3/1.5 2 bed on main level & 1 up. New oak floors throughout, newer cabinets, wood windows, original staircase lot's of original built in's! You have the best of both worlds with many original items and modern day comforts. Stroll the serine landscape with rock walls & stairs, that lead up to your Art studio with deck as well as your own tiki hut! Enjoy your outdoor FP and listen to the babbling brook. Bed & Breakfast? Assumable loan at 2.265%