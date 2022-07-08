 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $615,000

Almost new home on a secluded 7.4 acres +/- with a creek running through. Built in 2019 this home features open concept living space with a kitchen that includes stove, range, dishwasher and fridge, guest bath, primary suite on main with his and hers walk in closet and soaking tub to enjoy the treed view, 2 bed, family room and bath downstairs, and an attached 2 car garage. Outside enjoy the wooded property, chicken house, pump house/shed. ample parking for RV and toys all just minutes from town

