3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $600,000

BEAUTIFUL '07 Yr Blt. 2600 SF 3 Bd 2.5 Ba w/HARDWOOD & TRAVERTINE. Wide Hallways. IMPRESSIVE Vestibule Entry. Craftsman Molding. High Ceilings. HUGE Great Room w/Gas Fireplace & Surround Sound. Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Countertops & Stainless Apps. Island. Spacious Dining. Wet Bar. Primary Bedroom Suite w/Heated Tile Floor, Jacuzzi Tub & Walk-in Shower. Walk-in Closet. Gas Forced Air Heat w/AC. Built-in Vacuum. 2 Car Garage w/Shop. Covered Patio w/Gas for BBQ. Landscaped. HOA. RV Parking Avail.

