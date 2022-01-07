Beautiful 1 Level 1,846 SF 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home w/ 70 Feet of Covered Decking w/ Creek Views. Treed 1 Acre Private Parcel w/ 430 Ft of Creek Frontage & 2 Picturesque Waterfalls. 9 Ft Ceilings. Open Concept Great Room / Living Room / Kitchen & Dining w/ Deck Access, Custom Kitchen Cabinets, Granite. LED Lighting. Spacious Master Suite w/ Soaker Tub. Wide Hallways. Oversized Garage w/ Shop Workroom & Extra Bonus Finished Room. Turn Around Driveway w/ RV Parking.
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $600,000
