3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $599,900

5+ acres of usable, flat, fenced land ready for animals! Has a Round Pen and a great 5 stall barn with hayloft, wash bay, tack room and office. RV pad with 110v Electric and Water hook up. New septic system in 2006! Heat Pump / Wood Stove / Vinyl Windows / Hardie Siding! Most of the components in pump house have been recently replaced. New water heater installed in 2020. Beautiful River views on your way to and from home!

NORPAC workers announce unionization effort with ILWU

According to NW Labor Press, International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 21 filed a petition asking the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election for about 160 papermakers at the mill. There are also efforts underway to organize roughly 220 other workers at the mill who work in maintenance, warehouse, fiberline and flexpool.

