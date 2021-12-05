3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $599,900

5+ acres of usable, flat, fenced land ready for animals! Has a Round Pen and a great 5 stall barn with hayloft, wash bay, tack room and office. RV pad with 110v Electric and Water hook up. New septic system in 2006! Heat Pump / Wood Stove / Vinyl Windows / Hardie Siding! Most of the components in pump house have been recently replaced. New water heater installed in 2020. Beautiful River views on your way to and from home!