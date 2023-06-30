Beautiful almost new home waiting for you! Kitchen features granite slab countertops, large island, brand new stainless steal appliances, and open concept floor plan. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout living areas and carpeted bedrooms. Primary suite offers floor to ceiling walk in tiled shower, double sinks, and large walk in closet with built ins. Large deck constructed out of beautiful cedar overlooking trees and nature, so peaceful. High ceilings and tall doors. Spacious garage with work area. Peek-a-boo Mountain views. Absolutely stunning and move in ready!
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $599,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The event is set to include vendors, food trucks and a beer garden and live music.
No injuries were reported.
A new explanation has emerged for Washington’s gas prices, which are some of the highest in the nation.
Police say Longview AMPM had history of 'disorderly' behavior before racial discrimination lawsuit filed
The lawsuit alleges a Black man was asked to "Move your car, boy."
The suspect had four warrants out for his arrest when he was pulled over June 13, police report.