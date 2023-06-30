Beautiful almost new home waiting for you! Kitchen features granite slab countertops, large island, brand new stainless steal appliances, and open concept floor plan. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout living areas and carpeted bedrooms. Primary suite offers floor to ceiling walk in tiled shower, double sinks, and large walk in closet with built ins. Large deck constructed out of beautiful cedar overlooking trees and nature, so peaceful. High ceilings and tall doors. Spacious garage with work area. Peek-a-boo Mountain views. Absolutely stunning and move in ready!