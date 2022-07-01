Newly built single story home on 2 acres! Built in 2021, this home has the great room layout that is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has a large island, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and a large pantry! Spacious primary bedroom has a grand private bath with a shower, tub and double vanities. This home has a split bedroom floor plan with 2 other good size bedrooms. Partially fenced pasture, 2 potential build sites for a shop...schedule your today!
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $589,000
