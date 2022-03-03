 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $585,000

You have to see this one in person to believe it..Beautifully redone Mid Century Modern feel. Kitchen features a double waterfall 12 foot long quartz island, stainless appliances, soft close cabinets, floating shelves.Home has 3 wood burning fireplaces, beautiful flooring, and a Primary suite everyone wants. Dual closets, both walk-in, hers is amazing w custom built ins, glass shelves, pull out drawers.New board and batten siding on front of house.Cul-de-sac location- NO rear neighbors!Hurry!!

