3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $549,900

Longview- Gated Entry- Large Lot- 3+ Bdrm/3 Ba- 2392 Sqft- Living Rm AND Family Rm- PLUS Bonus Rm- Kitchen w/Island, Stainless Appliances & Pantry- Formal Dining/Office Area- Master Suite has Walk-in Closet, Full Bath, Double Sinks & Jetted Tub- Laundry Room- Vinyl Windows- Heat Pump & A/C- Custom Blinds- Recessed Lighting- HardiPlank Siding- Double Garage- Patio- Porch- 30X36 SHOP w/14' Door- Shed- RV Parking- Landscaped- Fenced- Firepit- Water Softener/Filter- 45 Minutes to PDX/Vancouver Area

