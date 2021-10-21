Longview- Gated Entry- Large Lot- 3+ Bdrm/3 Ba- 2392 Sqft- Living Rm AND Family Rm- PLUS Bonus Rm- Kitchen w/Island, Stainless Appliances & Pantry- Formal Dining/Office Area- Master Suite has Walk-in Closet, Full Bath, Double Sinks & Jetted Tub- Laundry Room- Vinyl Windows- Heat Pump & A/C- Custom Blinds- Recessed Lighting- HardiPlank Siding- Double Garage- Patio- Porch- 30X36 SHOP w/14' Door- Shed- RV Parking- Landscaped- Fenced- Firepit- Water Softener/Filter- 45 Minutes to PDX/Vancouver Area
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Woman charged with starving, isolating child pleads guilty to second-degree criminal mistreatment Monday
A woman charged with starving and isolating a child in her care for about 13 years, pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge.
Joseph Clawson has spent the last three decades of his retirement performing free surgeries in multiple countries — and to explain why, the Lo…
Washington State Patrol loses 14 employees in Cowlitz, neighboring counties Monday due to vaccine mandate
Cowlitz County is part of the Washington State Patrol region with the largest number of employees who quit or were fired for not complying wit…
Longview officers arrested a man Thursday in connection to an investigation in an alleged local drug trafficking organization.
Kalama held Onalaska to nothing in a 52-point beatdown in 2B play.
One of the most high-profile races on the local ballot this November sees two young candidates squaring off for a seat on the Longview City Council.
Every fall, Zo Gladson gets a lot of questions about his electricity bill.
For the first time in two decades, the PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center nonprofit that helps fund hospital remodels and service for dischar…
Letters to the editor are opinions contributed by members of the community and are not representative of the views of The Daily News or its Editorial Board. To submit a letter to the editor, visit tdn.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor.
Monday was the last day for thousands of state employees, health-care workers and school staff to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or receiv…