3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $539,900

FANTASTIC Home- 1 Block to Lake Sacajawea- OVERSIZED Lot 13,669 Sqft- 3 Bdrm/3 Bath- 3540 Sqft- Living Rm w/Fireplace- Kitchen w/Eating Area- Formal Dining Rm- Family Rm w/French Doors- HUGE Recreation Rm w/Fireplace- Adorable/Serene Sunroom- Master Bdrm on Main- Laundry Rm- Heat Pump & AC- Hardwoods/Ceramic Tile/Slate- Vinyl Windows- Beautifully Lanscaped- Fenced- InGround POOL- Patio- HardiPlank Siding- Porch- Updated Plumbing- Outbuilding- Sidewalks- Great layout for Multi-Generational Living View More

