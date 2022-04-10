 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $518,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $518,900

This two-story home has a simple layout that is perfect for growing families. On the first floor is an open living area with a kitchen, Great Room and dining room with a back patio, plus a versatile den by the front door. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including a comfortable owners suite, plus a bonus room down the hall that can be used as a living space or home office.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News