3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $508,000

Private and Serene 3 bd, 2 bath home on 6 acres! No neighbors in sight! Last home on a dead end road with a beautiful territorial view. Lots of updates include fresh paint, ductless heat pump, brand new water filtration system and new carpet! 2 bed 1 bath on the main and bonus room, bedroom and bath on the upper floor. Barn/storage shed and covered RV parking. Fresh new gravel drive! Hiking/riding trails and property is surrounded by Weyerhaeuser land! Possibilities are endless! Must view to see