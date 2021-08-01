Private & Serene 3 bd, 2 bath home on 5 acres! Last home on a dead end road with a beautiful territorial view. Lots of updates include fresh paint, ductless heat pump & new carpet! 2 bd 1 bath on the main & bonus room, bedroom & bath on the upper floor. Barn/storage shed and covered RV parking. Fresh new gravel drive! Hiking/riding trails and property is surrounded by Weyerhaeuser land! Possibilities are endless! Must view to see what the property has to offer! No drive bys, must have apt.
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $499,900
