3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $499,000

This is a truly beautiful Custom Home nestled outside of the city of Longview. If you're looking for peace you have found it! You'll enjoy all of the natural light that just shines through the large windows that overlooks the yard and trees. 3 bedrooms, 2 and half baths, fireplace and a large kitchen makes this a great home to entertain in, or simply enjoy nature with the large oversized deck! You can enjoy the beautiful country plus a large oversized garage and carport! Check it out today!

