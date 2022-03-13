 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $497,500

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $497,500

Beautifully updated one level Craftsman home in the desirable West Beacon Hill with an impressive territorial view! Luxurious home boasting 3 bdrms, 2 bthrm, light & bright Great room living w/vaulted ceiling & gorgeous refinished light oak floors, frml lining rm w/gas FP, gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops-updated cabinets-SS appls-gas cooktop-wall oven-center island w/eating bar, frml dining rm w/door to fenced back yard, generous den/office, primary suite with walk-in shower and closet.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News