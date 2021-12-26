 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $495,000

One level home is extremely clean and manicured. Beautiful front and private back yard. Fruit trees, beautiful flower gardens, landscape lighting and water feature. Huge covered patio makes entertaining outside possible year around. Floor plan is open and inviting. Granite countertops with a huge island make this a dream kitchen to cook in. Large bath in primary bedroom has a large soaker tub, shower and double vanity. New roof and many extra features

