3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $49,500

This affordable 3 bed, 1 bath home is perfect for the first time home buyer. Located in Del Ray II (previously a senior park), an all ages community in Longview, WA. The home has had some recent updates like laminate flooring, vinyl windows and new bathroom vanity. Cute eat in kitchen. Large covered carport. Appliances staying with the home include: refrigerator, stove/oven, washer and dryer. The home does need some finishing touches but a great way to make it your own. Some items to finish up include kitchen counter tops, install hood vent, finish trim, furnace runs cool, and finish electrical. Lot rent is currently $670 a month. Park does allow small pets.