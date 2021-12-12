 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $484,900

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $484,900

OPEN HOUSE FRI 12/10 @ 4-6P AND SAT 12/11 @ 1-3P. Great floor plan with plenty of exterior access and AMAZING 3 mountain panoramic view from on top of Longview Heights. This home is perfect for entertaining your friends and family. The fully fenced backyard boasts room for the pups or your garden! All appliances to stay with home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News