3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $484,900

This is the one you have been waiting for! Spacious, well maintained 3 bd 2.5 bath home w/ 2 living spaces and a bonus room(4th bedroom potential). This is a move in ready freshly painted home, that is quiet and setback from the main road. New appliances, newer flooring, soft water filter & master w/ en-suite and jetted tub are just a few of the many upgrades. Home is fully fenced with a gated entry way, storage shed & brand new RV/Shop( 30 x 36 w/15 1/2 foot eves w/power). This is a must See!