3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $465,000

This beautifully maintained one level gem of a home may be just what you are waiting for! Formal living/dining room with fireplace & vaulted ceiling plus a kitchen/family room combination with French doors opening to the breathtaking, large covered patio & over-sized fenced back yard that backs up to a canal. Nicely landscaped and has a real feeling of privacy. Heat pump, storage shed, walk-in pantry, custom walk-in closet, and jetted tub. Wired for your own hot tub