3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $459,900

Desirable Longview Neighborhood! Home provides 2,339sf 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Plus 4th Bedroom/Office with Separate Entry. Formal Living Room, and Dining Area. Kitchen with Granite Counters, Eat Area/bar, & lots of Cabinets. Huge Bonus Room with Wood Stove. Extra Large Laundry Room w/clothes chute. Hardwood Floors in Entry thru Dining. Covered Deck perfect for NW Entertaining. Workshop with 220 Power. Forced Air Heat. 2020 New Roof/Heat Pump/Ext Paint! Close to Schools and Shopping.