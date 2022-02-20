 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $459,900

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $459,900

Desirable Longview Neighborhood! Home provides 2,339sf 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Plus 4th Bedroom/Office with Separate Entry. Formal Living Room, and Dining Area. Kitchen with Granite Counters, Eat Area/bar, & lots of Cabinets. Huge Bonus Room with Wood Stove. Extra Large Laundry Room w/clothes chute. Hardwood Floors in Entry thru Dining. Covered Deck perfect for NW Entertaining. Workshop with 220 Power. Forced Air Heat. 2020 New Roof/Heat Pump/Ext Paint! Close to Schools and Shopping.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News