Great floor plan with plenty of exterior access and AMAZING 3 mountain panoramic view from on top of Longview Heights. This home is perfect for entertaining your friends and family. The fully fenced backyard boasts room for the pups or your garden! All appliances to stay with home.
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $449,990
