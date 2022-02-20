3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $449,900

Get away from the city and enjoy the country! Wonderfully cared for home with an updated open concept kitchen (matching kitchen appliances stay) with high speed internet! 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1536 sq ft house with forced air heating and a pellet stove (for extra heating comfort). Follow the paved road to your new 30x48 shop that has a covered entrance, heating, with a back office/bedroom (with separate heating). Ask your realtor today what you need to do to see this gem of a home.