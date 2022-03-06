3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $449,500

PRICE DROP! Well Maintained One Level Ranch in West Longview. Enjoy the backyard oasis that looks out to a green space with fire pit. Come inside to vaulted ceilings, Open Concept Kitchen, with a large eating bar/island with lots of storage. All Kitchen Appliances stay, including washer and dryer. Large Laundry room is accessed off entry from the two car garage. 1816 sq ft. 3 Large Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Office/Den, and Living Room. Dont miss the opportunity!