 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $449,500

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $449,500

PRICE DROP! Well Maintained One Level Ranch in West Longview. Enjoy the backyard oasis that looks out to a green space with fire pit. Come inside to vaulted ceilings, Open Concept Kitchen, with a large eating bar/island with lots of storage. All Kitchen Appliances stay, including washer and dryer. Large Laundry room is accessed off entry from the two car garage. 1816 sq ft. 3 Large Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Office/Den, and Living Room. Dont miss the opportunity!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News