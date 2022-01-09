3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $449,000

Stretch out and enjoy all of the space in this 2 story Old West Side home with more than 3000 square feet of living space. Home has 2 bedrooms but could easily have 3 more on the main floor. Enjoy spacious living areas and large master suite with walk in closet and shower area. This home has an abundance of character and with a little updating this place could be amazing! A short walk to the civic center and a few blocks from the lake make this home a great location for all the city has to offer