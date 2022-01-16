 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $439,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $439,000

PRICE CHANGE!!! Stretch out and enjoy all of the space in this 2 story Old West Side home with more than 3K square feet of space. Home has 3 bedrooms but could easily have 4+. Enjoy spacious living areas and large master suite with walk in closet and shower area. This home has an abundance of character and with a little updating this place could be amazing! A short walk to the Civic Center and a few blocks from Lake Sacajawea, making this home a great location for all the city has to offer.

