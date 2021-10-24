 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $435,000

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $435,000

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $435,000

Welcome home to an open concept with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. A large master suite with spa tub and walk-in closet. French doors adorn an outside patio with a glass atrium. Outside, offers a variety of fruit trees, pergola, clean landscaping and 624 sq ft detached shop with separate office space. Attached and detached garages total 3 car spaces. Ideally situated in Columbia Valley Garden just blocks from local shopping and Lake Sacajawea Park and Japanese Gardens.

