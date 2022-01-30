 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $420,000

Gorgeous updated 1941 bungalow. Great period touches w archways, hardwood floors. Vaulted, open beam ceilings w skylights bring tons of natural light to family rm, living rm has cozy fireplace. Private den/office, bedrm, & large utility/laundry rm on main level. Statement kitchen incl all SS appliances. Upstairs has 2 lg bedrms, bonus lofted area. Lg fenced backyard w patio & detached 2-car garage. New water heater, updated plumbing, well maintained roof, HVAC. Half a block from Lake Sacajawea.

