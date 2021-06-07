 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $419,900

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $419,900

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $419,900

IMPECCABLY Maintained-- 2 Tax Parcels-- Nearly 1/2 Acre 20,473 Sqft-- Updated & Remodeled-- 1792 Sqft-- 1 Level-- 3 Bdrm/2 Bath-- Living Rm w/Fireplace-- Open Kitchen w/Granite & Stainless Appliances-- Large Pantry-- Dining Rm w/French Doors-- Master Bdrm w/Bath-- Laundry Rm-- New Heat Pump-- Vinyl Windows-- Recessed Lighting-- Ceiling Fans-- HardiPlank Siding-- 24X30 Shop-- Covered Patio-- Fenced-- Landscaped-- Sprinkler System-- Garden Space-- Firepit-- RV Parking-- Garden Shed-- Sidewalk View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News