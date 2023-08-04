New Construction Home is finished and move in ready. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Gorgeous finishes throughout. Check out the Great Room Kitchen, Dining and Living room with vaulted ceiling, industrial farmhouse style fixtures and tile backsplash. The kitchen includes a 4 piece stainless appliance package, garden sink and island. Primary suite has a full bathroom with tiled shower/bath, extra large bedroom and a walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms complete this 1350 sq foot home with a 2 car oversized garage. Efficient Forced Air Heating with a Heat Pump to keep the expenses down. Check it out today. Open House Sunday Aug 6th 12 - 2pm