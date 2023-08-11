New Construction Home is finished and move in ready. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Gorgeous finishes throughout. Check out the Great Room Kitchen, Dining and Living room with vaulted ceiling, industrial farmhouse style fixtures, tile backsplash and soft close cabinets. The kitchen includes a 4 piece stainless appliance package, garden sink and island. Primary suite has a full bathroom with tiled shower/bath, extra large bedroom and a walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms complete this 1350 sq foot home with a 2 car oversized garage. Efficient Forced Air Heating with a Heat Pump to keep the expenses down. Check it out today. Open House Sunday Aug 6th 12 - 2pm
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $413,000
