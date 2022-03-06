 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $409,900

WEST LONGVIEW 1 Level-- 3 Bedroom/2 Bath- LARGE LOT- Living Room + Great Room w/Kitchen, Dining & Family Room - Pantry- Primary Bedroom w/Full Bath + Walk-in Closet- Utility/Laundry Room- Fireplace- Heat Pump & AC- Vinyl Windows- Central Vac System- Vaulted- Ceiling Fans- Double Garage w/Opener- RV Parking- Fenced Fully- Great YARD- Landscaped- Outbuilding/Shed- Covered Patio- Porch- Garden Space- Culdesac- Sidewalks- Close to Town- Approximately 45 to Vancouver/PDX area

