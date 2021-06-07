3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $409,900

Beautiful two story home on usable acreage! Quiet park like setting on 4.84 acres. This home features 3 bdrms, additional main floor bonus room, 2.5 bthrms, and a main floor laundry room! The most perfect home for entertaining inside and out & ample space w/ just under 2,100 sq ft. of living space. Bring the animals & toys! Room for horses, shops, barns, etc. RV hookups! 200amp additional panel for future shop. Come see this home today! It won't last long! View More