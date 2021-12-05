 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $399,990

Excellent Location, In The Beautiful Old West Side. Single Level. 1,991 SQFT 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath. New Roof. Updated Plumbing. Updated Full Bathroom. Forced Air. Hardwood floors. Dining Area. Family Room & Living Room. Laundry Room. Well Cared For Home. Modern Mid-Century Character. Built-Ins. Gorgeously Landscaped. Fully Fenced Backyard. Attached Garage w/ Lots Of Area For Storage. Paved Alley w/ Off-Street Parking. Natural Gas Available. Near Lake Sacajawea, Walking Trail w/ Parks and Playgrounds.

NORPAC workers announce unionization effort with ILWU

According to NW Labor Press, International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 21 filed a petition asking the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election for about 160 papermakers at the mill. There are also efforts underway to organize roughly 220 other workers at the mill who work in maintenance, warehouse, fiberline and flexpool.

