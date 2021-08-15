3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $399,900

Delightful Option. Incredible Craftsman just as Charming Inside as it looks on the Outside. 2,848 SF 3 Bed 3 Bath has no shortage of space. Basement w/ Separate Exterior Entrance includes .75 Bath & Ample Bonus Room Space! Main Floor Provides an Open Living Room w/ Hardwood Floors & Wood Burning Fire Place, Dining Room & Den/Office or Main Floor Bedroom if you'd like, & another .75 Bathroom. 3 Spacious Bedrooms & 1 Full Bathroom Upstairs. Detached 2 Car Garage. Tree Lined Street. Near Parks.