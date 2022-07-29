3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $399,900

WATERFRONT RETREAT! 2022 NEW CONSTRUCTION - MOVE IN READY!! Gorgeous 5 Acre River front setting! Private With view of Creek and full access. just 15mins from Downtown Longview. Fish for Trout & Salmon on your own private stretch of Abernathy Creek; Home features Great Room Floor plan w/vaulted Ceilings; Kitchen w/eat island & WI-Pantry; Owner's Suite w/ WI-Closet. The Sights & Sounds of Nature abound on this 5.5ac parcel. Private Septic & Well. Covered porch and deck. Room for SHOP and RV