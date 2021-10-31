Open House 10/30/2021 1-3pm. Looking for a multi generational set up? Live on the top floor rent the bottom? This house would be perfect for that!! Enjoy the view and wrap around deck with complete privacy. Light and bright, large kitchen and bedrooms. Separate entrance and storage below for rental opportunity. Very sound, well built home, at the end of the road in a beautiful neighborhood. Newer windows, roof is 5 years old and a great opportunity for you. Come check it out.
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $389,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Longview Police Department reported one person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon involving two cars and a RiverCities Transit bus.
A 19-year-old Longview woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when she drove head-on into a RiverCities Transit bus.
Officials say a body found in early October near the Cowlitz River died by homicide. The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.
One of three suspects arrested in the death of a Kelso man, who went missing last January, was charged with three new crimes, including kidnapping.
Police say a 37-year-old man, who checked out of a local halfway house in June, is no longer missing.
Police Blotter: Woman in pajamas flees after trying to steal tools, returns to scene for her phone Monday in Longview
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
St. Vincent de Paul Director and retired Longview Police Captain Dan Jacobs died Saturday from complications of Lou Gehrig’s disease, leaving …
Police say a man with a warrant out for his arrest in Lewis County was found walking through back yards in Longview early Thursday morning, af…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.