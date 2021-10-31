3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $389,990

Open House 10/30/2021 1-3pm. Looking for a multi generational set up? Live on the top floor rent the bottom? This house would be perfect for that!! Enjoy the view and wrap around deck with complete privacy. Light and bright, large kitchen and bedrooms. Separate entrance and storage below for rental opportunity. Very sound, well built home, at the end of the road in a beautiful neighborhood. Newer windows, roof is 5 years old and a great opportunity for you. Come check it out.