3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $389,900

Beautifully updated ranch in downtown Longview! A few minutes from shops, restaurants,& Lake Sacajawea! This spacious home offers 2 large living areas with a Galley style Kitchen w/tons of counter space. Entertain your guest through a large slider door with a covered back patio - fenced backyard with two 2 sheds. Home offers plenty of parking, Attached carport and wood working shop. New flooring throughout home, fresh interior paint makes this home move-in ready.... Don't miss out!