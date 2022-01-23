3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $380,000

Spacious home with wonderful territorial views in Columbia Heights, just minutes to town. Features 3 BR and 2 BA on main level plus bonus room and bath/laundry room on lower level. Updated baths and kitchen, including stainless steel appliances. Enjoy huge deck, laminate flooring throughout, woodstove in living room, wet bar in basement rec-room for entertaining or make it a 4th BR. 2 car garage plus additional parking area. *Steep driveway*