 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $379,900

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $379,900

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $379,900

Beautifully updated home near schools and shopping centers. 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, mini-ductless, detached garage, 1980 sq ft, large bedrooms, fireplace, stainless steal appliances, adorable deck, and cozy backyard! This is the house you have been waiting for. This home has all of the originality of the 1930s with the comforts of the modern world. You'll be able to enjoy the quiet summer nights on your new deck. Surrounded by old growth trees and history this is a neighborhood for strolls

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News