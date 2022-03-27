3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $375,000

Get Out of Town & Enjoy Rural Privacy & No Water/Sewer Bills & Space to Play & Explore. Situated on more than 6 Treed Acres. Spacious 1,788 SF Fleetwood Triple-Wide w/ Open Floor Plan w/ Tons of Storage Space. Pellet Stove. 3 Bedrooms w/ Walk-in Closets in Each Bedroom! Kitchen w/ Island. Garage & Home Wired for Generators. Hardiplank Siding. Close to Fishing in Columbia River & Enjoyment of Abernathy Creek. Conveniently located between Longview & Cathlamet. A Little bit of a Fixer.