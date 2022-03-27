 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $375,000

Get Out of Town & Enjoy Rural Privacy & No Water/Sewer Bills & Space to Play & Explore. Situated on more than 6 Treed Acres. Spacious 1,788 SF Fleetwood Triple-Wide w/ Open Floor Plan w/ Tons of Storage Space. Pellet Stove. 3 Bedrooms w/ Walk-in Closets in Each Bedroom! Kitchen w/ Island. Garage & Home Wired for Generators. Hardiplank Siding. Close to Fishing in Columbia River & Enjoyment of Abernathy Creek. Conveniently located between Longview & Cathlamet. A Little bit of a Fixer.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News