3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $374,900

Great Single Level 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths In Desirable Neighborhood. Cozy Living Room With Wood Burning Fireplace. Seller Has Made Several Improvements Including; New Gutters With Guards; French Drain In The Back Yard; New Wood Fireplace Insert 2019; New Plumbing Fixtures; New Light Fixtures; Hardware; Interior Painting; Electric Auto Charging Station Installed In Garage; On Demand Hot Water At Kitchen Sink; Washer & Dryer Less Than 5 Mo NEW. All Appliances Stay. Fully Fenced Back Yard.