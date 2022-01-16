 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $374,900

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $374,900

Great Single Level 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths In Desirable Neighborhood. Cozy Living Room With Wood Burning Fireplace. Seller Has Made Several Improvements Including; New Gutters With Guards; French Drain In The Back Yard; New Wood Fireplace Insert 2019; New Plumbing Fixtures; New Light Fixtures; Hardware; Interior Painting; Electric Auto Charging Station Installed In Garage; On Demand Hot Water At Kitchen Sink; Washer & Dryer Less Than 5 Mo NEW. All Appliances Stay. Fully Fenced Back Yard.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News