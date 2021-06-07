3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $369,900

Did someone say shop!? The 25' x 36' shop is perfect for all your toys or projects! This move-in ready home was completely updated in 2019. Kitchen with granite countertops & tons of storage. 3 bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom, downstairs is a den with fireplace, laundry room and half bath. One car attached garage. Heat pump & fully fenced backyard! Buy this one before your friend does! View More