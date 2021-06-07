 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $369,900

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $369,900

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $369,900

Did someone say shop!? The 25' x 36' shop is perfect for all your toys or projects! This move-in ready home was completely updated in 2019. Kitchen with granite countertops & tons of storage. 3 bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom, downstairs is a den with fireplace, laundry room and half bath. One car attached garage. Heat pump & fully fenced backyard! Buy this one before your friend does! View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News