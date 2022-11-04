Brand New Home! This beautiful manufactured home is ready to move right into! The home has a very open and functional floor plan. The kitchen showcases an island with breakfast bar, recessed lighting, pantry and skylight. The pimary bedroom features a 3/4 bath and a spacious walk in closet. The home has forced air heat and comes with a transferable warranty. The home sits on nearly 1/3 of an acre and comes with a patio and 24x26 shop. This property gives a lot of bang for the buck! See it Today!
3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $369,900
