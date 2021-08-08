3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $364,900

Beautifully updated home near schools and shopping centers. 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, mini-ductless, detached garage, 1980 sq ft, large bedrooms, fireplace, stainless steal appliances, gas stove, brand new plumbing throughout, adorable deck, and cozy backyard! This is the house you have been waiting for. This home has all of the originality of the 1930s with the comforts of the modern world. You'll be able to enjoy the quiet summer nights on your new deck.